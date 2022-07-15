First Bank & Trust Acquires 1,231 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in Truist Financial by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 10,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 31,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 73,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TFC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.04.

NYSE TFC traded up $1.68 on Friday, reaching $46.88. 97,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,169,974. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

