First Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 29,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,343,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,699,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,577 shares of company stock worth $8,503,327 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow Stock Up 4.3 %

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.40.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $18.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $439.14. 29,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,000. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $461.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $518.77. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $88.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

