First Bank & Trust Boosts Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in American Electric Power by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 91,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 36,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.98.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $287,468.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,460.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $76,013.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,903 shares in the company, valued at $390,885.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $287,468.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,460.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,296 shares of company stock worth $2,140,463 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $95.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,324. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $104.81. The company has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.25.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.66%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

