First Bank & Trust Has $957,000 Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

First Bank & Trust grew its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,738 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 238.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 282.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE CAG traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $33.69. 123,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,677,026. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average of $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $2,610,729.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,182.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $2,610,729.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,182.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.