First Bank & Trust Increases Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. British American Tobacco comprises approximately 1.0% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 4.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 327,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,258,000 after acquiring an additional 109,887 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BTI shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($42.82) to GBX 3,800 ($45.20) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($44.96) to GBX 4,000 ($47.57) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($49.95) to GBX 4,400 ($52.33) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,066.67.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 3.6 %

British American Tobacco Company Profile

Shares of BTI traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.25. 129,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,873,010. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $47.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day moving average of $42.52.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.