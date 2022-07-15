First Bank & Trust Increases Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,382,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Cintas by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 836,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,667,000 after purchasing an additional 603,924 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,164,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,732,002,000 after purchasing an additional 306,870 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Cintas by 20,037.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 297,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,903,000 after acquiring an additional 296,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.80.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $390.18. The stock had a trading volume of 13,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.16. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

