First Bank & Trust Invests $9.09 Million in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,088,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 2.8% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.12. The stock had a trading volume of 69,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,646. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.00 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.38.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

