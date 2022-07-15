First Bank & Trust Purchases 216 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

First Bank & Trust grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $438,274,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2,447.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 727,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,889,000 after purchasing an additional 699,057 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,152,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,710,000 after purchasing an additional 165,667 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,822,000 after purchasing an additional 162,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,001,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,820,000 after purchasing an additional 136,317 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.80.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock traded up $8.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $396.80. The company had a trading volume of 9,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,015. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $410.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $440.47. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $369.51 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

