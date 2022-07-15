First Bank & Trust Purchases 293 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Bank & Trust raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.57.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

Amgen Trading Up 1.2 %

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $248.53. The company had a trading volume of 54,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,113. The stock has a market cap of $132.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

