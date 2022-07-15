First Bank & Trust Purchases 672 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up about 0.9% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.52. The company had a trading volume of 71,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.86. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

