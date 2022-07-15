First Cobalt (CVE:FCC) Shares Down 1.6%

First Cobalt Corp. (CVE:FCC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 463,523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,169,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.
The company has a quick ratio of 30.51, a current ratio of 30.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$162.97 million and a P/E ratio of -7.26.
About First Cobalt (CVE:FCC)
Featured Stories
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
Receive News & Ratings for First Cobalt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Cobalt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.