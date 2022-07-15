First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at B. Riley

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FCF. Raymond James lowered First Commonwealth Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of FCF stock opened at $13.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average of $14.98. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $17.63.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $92.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.91 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

