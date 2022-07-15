First National Financial (TSE:FN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $39.26

Shares of First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$39.26 and traded as low as C$34.58. First National Financial shares last traded at C$35.64, with a volume of 32,994 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.71.

Get First National Financial alerts:

First National Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 11.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,312.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.22.

First National Financial Announces Dividend

First National Financial ( TSE:FN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$350.32 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that First National Financial Co. will post 3.4800002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.56%.

Insider Transactions at First National Financial

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 3,036 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$32.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,036.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,745,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$255,215,081.70.

First National Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.