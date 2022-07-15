First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 137,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,826 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for about 1.4% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $10,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Institutional Buying and Selling

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,228,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,206,000 after buying an additional 390,111 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,155,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,375,000 after buying an additional 60,135 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,315,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,318,000 after buying an additional 169,343 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,508,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,524,000 after buying an additional 28,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,668,000 after buying an additional 70,004 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $69.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.52. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $66.86 and a 12-month high of $85.07.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.