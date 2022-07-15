First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a growth of 1,769.2% from the June 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 16,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF alerts:

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of FDNI stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.23. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,678. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.65. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $45.98.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.