First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,600 shares, a decline of 61.7% from the June 15th total of 317,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of FTRI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,674. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.18. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $17.26.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%.
About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF
First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.
