First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a drop of 85.1% from the June 15th total of 196,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance
FMHI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.46. 99,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,906. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.14. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.76.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
