First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a drop of 85.1% from the June 15th total of 196,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

FMHI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.46. 99,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,906. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.14. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.76.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 256.7% in the 4th quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 19,116 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,929,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

