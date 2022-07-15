First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Short Interest Down 76.4% in June

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 76.4% from the June 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 40.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund alerts:

TDIV opened at $50.34 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $64.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.44 and a 200-day moving average of $56.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.293 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.