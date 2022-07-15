First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,936 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FPE. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,891,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,297,000. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $19,736,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,275,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,804,000 after purchasing an additional 923,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,719,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,179,000 after purchasing an additional 760,174 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FPE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.44. 18,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,616. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average is $18.72.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.