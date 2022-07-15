FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Trading Down 0.5%

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.90 and last traded at $51.09. Approximately 48,165 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 71,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.33.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDF. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 266,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,334,000 after purchasing an additional 87,015 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

