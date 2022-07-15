Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $31.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $27.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.97. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $821.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLS. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 284.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Flowserve by 26.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

