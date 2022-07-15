Flputnam Investment Management Co. Boosts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KO traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.77. The company had a trading volume of 306,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,748,213. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $267.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.83 and its 200 day moving average is $62.07.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,190 shares of company stock valued at $21,703,323 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

