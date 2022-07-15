Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys 2,458 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1,261.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 116,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,781,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.34. The company had a trading volume of 143,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,178,280. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $44.75 and a 52-week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFC. Stephens reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.04.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

