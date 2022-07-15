Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Short Interest Down 55.0% in June

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PDYPY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £134.50 ($159.97) to £138.20 ($164.37) in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £155 ($184.35) to £138 ($164.13) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £161 ($191.48) to £156 ($185.54) in a report on Friday, June 24th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £159.90 ($190.18) to £126 ($149.86) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13,955.00.

Shares of PDYPY stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.45. 20,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,380. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.21. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of $43.71 and a 52-week high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

