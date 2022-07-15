FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) Shares Down 0.3%

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.67 and last traded at $7.81. 2,810 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 10,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $153.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $14.57 million during the quarter.
In other news, Director Louis A. Denaples, Jr. purchased 4,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $40,000.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 290,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,545.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.42% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 31.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 8.9% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 21,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.56% of the company’s stock.
FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products.
