Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) traded down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.96 and last traded at $34.06. 10,573 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 474,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.13.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $536.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.65 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.