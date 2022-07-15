Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 629,011 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,394 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $10,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of F. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on F. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.21.

F stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

