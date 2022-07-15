Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 17,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,737 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 41,529 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on F. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.21.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,401,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,947,031. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.