Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Separately, CLSA raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

OTCMKTS:FSUGY opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fortescue Metals Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.43.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

