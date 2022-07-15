Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

BEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a sell rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Franklin Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

BEN stock opened at $24.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $38.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.94.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.17. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.18%.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 56,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $253,205.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,205. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 300,405 shares of company stock valued at $1,322,109. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 5.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,702 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.1% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 95,685 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 21.0% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,845 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 40.4% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 7,518 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 62.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,091 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

