Friedenthal Financial Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 43,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Friedenthal Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

EFV stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,476,172 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.