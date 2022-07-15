Frontier Acquisition (NASDAQ:FRONU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU – Get Rating) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.82. 6,037 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 18,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

Frontier Acquisition Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Frontier Acquisition stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU – Get Rating) by 101.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Frontier Acquisition were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Frontier Acquisition

Frontier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

