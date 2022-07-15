FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Stock Price Down 8.7%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.45. Approximately 262,103 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,910,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FCEL shares. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.32 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 120.33%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,494 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 151,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 26.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 151,840 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

