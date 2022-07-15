Fundamenta (FMTA) Price Reaches $0.0320 on Exchanges

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0320 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $40,997.95 and approximately $1,269.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00063562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00017660 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,552,041 coins and its circulating supply is 1,281,924 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars.

