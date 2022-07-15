FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Canadian National Railway Issued By Desjardins (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) – Investment analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 13th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.98 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.91. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $7.78 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2024 earnings at $8.53 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.65 billion.

CNR has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$127.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$130.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$154.00.

Shares of CNR opened at C$145.20 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$128.50 and a 1 year high of C$171.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$144.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$153.25. The firm has a market cap of C$99.75 billion and a PE ratio of 21.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.7325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 17,122 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.02, for a total transaction of C$2,483,011.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,211,876.38. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 12,241 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.58, for a total transaction of C$1,904,487.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,811,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,993,178,107.68. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,051,900 shares of company stock worth $156,357,001.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

