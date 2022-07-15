FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centene in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the company will earn $5.66 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.65. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centene’s current full-year earnings is $5.64 per share.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CNC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Centene from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $85.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $89.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.84.

Centene declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 6,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.94 per share, for a total transaction of $507,493.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,340. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $264,033.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,980 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Centene by 5.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Centene by 62.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 16.5% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Centene by 6.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

