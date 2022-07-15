FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Quipt Home Medical Corp. Issued By Leede Jones Gab (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Leede Jones Gab lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Quipt Home Medical in a report issued on Monday, July 11th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Quipt Home Medical’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Quipt Home Medical had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $33.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Quipt Home Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.06.

Shares of NASDAQ QIPT opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. Quipt Home Medical has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average is $4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.82 million, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of -0.26.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QIPT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 398,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 148,613 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 119,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 26,338 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 528,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 43,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 131,747 shares in the last quarter. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quipt Home Medical (Get Rating)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.