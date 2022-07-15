FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Moderna, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Moderna in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $26.49 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $26.52. The consensus estimate for Moderna’s current full-year earnings is $27.27 per share.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $159.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.65. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $115.61 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.09.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $26,073.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,706.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $2,864,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,622,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,379,033.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 442,029 shares of company stock worth $62,603,015. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Moderna by 3.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Moderna by 20.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Moderna by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 53.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.