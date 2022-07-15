FY2022 EPS Estimates for Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:TSGTY)

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tsingtao Brewery in a report issued on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.93. The consensus estimate for Tsingtao Brewery’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tsingtao Brewery’s FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Shares of TSGTY opened at $47.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.30. Tsingtao Brewery has a 12-month low of $36.00 and a 12-month high of $52.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.7219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. Tsingtao Brewery’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

