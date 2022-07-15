FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Abcam plc Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Abcam in a report released on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Abcam’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Abcam’s FY2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get Abcam alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,950 ($23.19) to GBX 1,700 ($20.22) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Hedge Fund Activity

ABCM opened at $13.78 on Friday. Abcam has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABCM. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Abcam by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,356,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,486,000 after buying an additional 412,554 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Abcam during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abcam by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abcam by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abcam (Get Rating)

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.