G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.25.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $19.77 on Monday. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $35.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.88. The company has a market capitalization of $953.41 million, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $688.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.35 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 14.09%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 651,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,626,000 after acquiring an additional 33,394 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

