G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.25.
G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $19.77 on Monday. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $35.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.88. The company has a market capitalization of $953.41 million, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 651,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,626,000 after acquiring an additional 33,394 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.
G-III Apparel Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on G-III Apparel Group (GIII)
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.