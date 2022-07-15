Gameswap (GSWAP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $45,699.00

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. Gameswap has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $45,699.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gameswap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001192 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gameswap has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gameswap

Gameswap (GSWAP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

