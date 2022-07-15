Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd cut its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,166 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Garmin were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Garmin by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Garmin by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 22,339 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in Garmin by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Garmin stock opened at $97.96 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $92.53 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.63.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 52.61%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

