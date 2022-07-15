GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of GEE Group stock opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57. The company has a market cap of $69.36 million, a P/E ratio of 3.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.75. GEE Group has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $0.65.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.88 million. GEE Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 12.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GEE Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

