Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Trading Down 6.7%

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.76 and last traded at $2.94. 133,526 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 67,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

The company has a market cap of $116.32 million, a P/E ratio of -159.00 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Genasys had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $13.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genasys Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Genasys by 125.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genasys in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Genasys in the second quarter valued at $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Genasys in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Genasys by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

