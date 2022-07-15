Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Trading Down 6.7%

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.76 and last traded at $2.94. 133,526 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 67,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.
The company has a market cap of $116.32 million, a P/E ratio of -159.00 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32.
Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Genasys had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $13.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genasys Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Genasys Company Profile
Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.
