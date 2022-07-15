General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $39.78

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.78 and traded as low as $35.30. General American Investors shares last traded at $35.41, with a volume of 19,322 shares.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.69.
In related news, Chairman Spencer Davidson acquired 5,000 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 98,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,770. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 5,934 shares of company stock worth $163,565 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.
About General American Investors (NYSE:GAM)
General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.
