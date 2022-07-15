General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.94-$4.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.55.

GIS stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.99. General Mills has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $76.94.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 48.87%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,295,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,302 shares of company stock worth $6,349,584. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth $85,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth $205,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

