General Motors (NYSE:GM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.50-$7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.83.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.59. 208,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,763,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.31.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 63.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,622 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 71.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 13.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 27.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.