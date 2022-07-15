General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Cut to $29.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GM. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.83.

Shares of GM stock opened at $31.59 on Monday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 220.2% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

