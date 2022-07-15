Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Position Trimmed by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $85,833.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,566.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GNTX stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $26.16 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.10.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $468.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.40 million. Gentex had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.46%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

GNTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.85.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

